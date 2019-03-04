Clear
Mark your calendar for a night of poetry and dance at MWSU

Award-winning poet Kwame Dawes is set to appear at Missouri Western.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 2:23 PM

Verse & Twirl
An evening with Kwame Dawes & MWSU Dancers
- Wednesday, March 6
- 7:00 p.m.
- Potter Hall Theater
- Admission: Free

