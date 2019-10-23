Clear
Martini at Midnight

Recipes by Hy-Vee

Posted: Oct 23, 2019
Posted By: Maria Cary


Ingredients

3 oz. Row vodka

½ oz. blue curacao

½ oz. grenadine

1 oz. fresh lime juice

Fresh blackberries, for garnish

Directions

Step1

Combine vodka, blue curacao, grenadine, lime juice, and ice cubes in a cocktail shaker. Shake until combined. Strain into a 10-oz. martini glass. Garnish with blackberries threaded on a skewer and dry ice, if desired.

Hyvee Culinary Expert Tip:
For a spooky effect, add dry ice to your drink. Handle with tongs and avoid direct contact with skin.

Hy-Vee Test Kitchen,

Recipe Source:

Hy-Vee Seasons October 2019

