Martini at Midnight

Ingredients
Quantity
Ingredient
Add
3 oz. Row vodka
½ oz. blue curacao
½ oz. grenadine
1 oz. fresh lime juice
Fresh blackberries, for garnish
Directions
Step1
Combine vodka, blue curacao, grenadine, lime juice, and ice cubes in a cocktail shaker. Shake until combined. Strain into a 10-oz. martini glass. Garnish with blackberries threaded on a skewer and dry ice, if desired.
Hyvee Culinary Expert Tip:
For a spooky effect, add dry ice to your drink. Handle with tongs and avoid direct contact with skin.
Hy-Vee Test Kitchen,
Recipe Source:
Hy-Vee Seasons October 2019
Related Content
Scroll for more content...