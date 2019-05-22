Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Meierhoffer Funeral Home planning Memorial Day weekend ceremony

Meierhoffer plans to hold a special memorial service for those who have cremated their loved ones.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 4:18 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 4:18 PM

Meierhoffer Funeral Home planning Memorial Day weekend ceremony

- Saturday, May 25
- 1:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph Memorial Park
- Whispering Pines Cremation Garden

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Right now, we are right now under a marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday night, but most of the severe weather will stay south of Kansas City. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday through Friday and we'll have the possibility of strong to severe storms on Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events