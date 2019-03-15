Meierhoffer Silver and Gold Club hosts luck of the Irish party

Saint Joseph Few Clouds 46° Hi: 48° Lo: 27° Feels Like: 38° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 46° Hi: 45° Lo: 26° Feels Like: 39° More Weather Savannah Few Clouds 46° Hi: 46° Lo: 27° Feels Like: 38° More Weather Cameron Broken Clouds 46° Hi: 47° Lo: 27° Feels Like: 40° More Weather Fairfax Broken Clouds 47° Hi: 47° Lo: 25° Feels Like: 40° More Weather

As flooding along the Missouri River continues, the weather will remain quiet. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.