MidCity Excellence to celebrate Men of Valor

MidCity Excellence is celebrating fatherhood and brotherhood.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 10:11 AM

Men of Valor & Excellence Celebration

Men of Valor & Excellence Celebration
- Saturday, June 1
- 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- MidCity Gym
- 605 S. 20th
- $10 ticket donation
- RSVP to (816) 273-5450 by May 23

Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend into early next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the weekend for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday evening, then again on Tuesday.
