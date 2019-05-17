MidCity Excellence to celebrate Men of Valor
Men of Valor & Excellence Celebration
- Saturday, June 1
- 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- MidCity Gym
- 605 S. 20th
- $10 ticket donation
- RSVP to (816) 273-5450 by May 23
