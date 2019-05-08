Neighborhood clean-up planned for Public Achievement Park

Eventually by the end of the work week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures, behind a cold front that will pass through Thursday morning. Highs by Thursday through Saturday will be below average in the middle 50s to upper 60s. We will be mostly sunny and dry Thursday afternoon & Friday with a slight chance for rain on Saturday. Mother's Day on Sunday & early next week is looking great with lots of sunshine and temperatures back up to near normal with the 70s for highs.

