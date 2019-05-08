Neighborhood clean-up planned for Public Achievement Park
- Saturday, May 11
- 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Public Achievement Park
- 12th & Pacific
Related Content
- Neighborhood clean-up planned for Public Achievement Park
- Edward Jones: Financial Spring cleaning
- Edward Jones: Estate Planning
- Choosing Between Private or Public Schools Can be Difficult
- Fun-filled day planned for Children's Fair
- Wyatt Park Christian Hosting 27th Annual Nativity Scene
- St. Joseph Parks and Rec Department Hosting 5K Run/Walk
- RiverFest! coming to Downtown St. Joseph Riverfront Park Saturday
- YWCA planning events for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Special events planned for Wednesday's MWSU basketball games
Scroll for more content...