Clear
BREAKING NEWS 16 workers at Triumph Foods under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Advocating for nursing home residents and families

How do we protect our loved ones, who are residents of nursing homes during Coronavirus?

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 9:18 PM
Posted By: KQTV Operations

Regional Ombudsman Manager, Becky Caldwell of Young at Heart Resources joins us to share her concerns about local nursing home residents and helps to reasure families. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Lots of rain and clouds across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. The area saw a more clouds and rain as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will move away Saturday morning and temperatures will reach into the mid 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories