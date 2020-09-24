Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

"Out of the Darkness" walk for suicide prevention goes virtual

Kerry Harvey from the Foundation for Suicide Prevention joins us to discuss the upcoming "Out of the Darkness" walk which has gone virtual this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 6:54 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

Kerry Harvey from the Foundation for Suicide Prevention joins us to discuss the upcoming "Out of the Darkness" walk which has gone virtual this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories