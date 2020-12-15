Clear
Overcoming: Christmas Together

Riley Coe, a new child actor steps out in her debut TV movie, "Christmas Together". Riley shares her story of living with an autoimmune disease and tells how it's made her stronger and more determined to reach her goals.

The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Wednesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air and maybe a few flurries. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the upper 40s by Friday.
