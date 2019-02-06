Clear
Overnight Oatmeal

Recipes by Hy-Vee

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

2 Servings

We love this recipe because you can customize it however you like and make some ahead for a few days to make breakfast a breeze!

All you need:

½ c. Quaker old-fashioned rolled oats

½ c. milk or yogurt of choice

½ c. chopped fruit or nuts

sweetener of choice (brown sugar, honey, maple syrup, stevia, etc.)

additional toppings or stir-ins as desired (chia seeds, flaxseed, nuts, fruit, coconut, etc.)

All you do:

1.Layer ingredients in jar.

2.Cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 3 days.

3.Serve with additional garnishes as desired.

