Overnight Oatmeal
2 Servings
We love this recipe because you can customize it however you like and make some ahead for a few days to make breakfast a breeze!
All you need:
½ c. Quaker old-fashioned rolled oats
½ c. milk or yogurt of choice
½ c. chopped fruit or nuts
sweetener of choice (brown sugar, honey, maple syrup, stevia, etc.)
additional toppings or stir-ins as desired (chia seeds, flaxseed, nuts, fruit, coconut, etc.)
All you do:
1.Layer ingredients in jar.
2.Cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 3 days.
3.Serve with additional garnishes as desired.
