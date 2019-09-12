Paranormal night at the museum

Experience a night at the Glore Psychiatric Museum. Explore the tunnels and participate in a paranomal investigation.

The event begins at 3:00 p.m. on October 5 and includes dinner, a movie and overnight stay and breakfast. The cost is $125 per person and is limited to 30 guests who must be at least 18 years of age.

Paid reservations are required. Tickets are available online at stjosephmuseum.org/events or by calling (816) 232-8471.