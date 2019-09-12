Clear

Paranormal night at the museum

Glore Psychiatric Museum is opening its doors for an eerie experience!

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 8:50 AM

Experience a night at the Glore Psychiatric Museum. Explore the tunnels and participate in a paranomal investigation.

The event begins at 3:00 p.m. on October 5 and includes dinner, a movie and overnight stay and breakfast. The cost is $125 per person and is limited to 30 guests who must be at least 18 years of age.

Paid reservations are required. Tickets are available online at stjosephmuseum.org/events or by calling (816) 232-8471.

We'll start off the day with a mix of sun and clouds with highs going up to the lower to middle 80s. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be during the afternoon into the early evening hours. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with large hail and damaging winds.
