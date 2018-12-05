Pecan Tassies

Crust:

3 oz. cream cheese

½ cup butter

1 cup flour

Filling:

1 beaten egg

¾ cup brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Dash of salt

1 cup pecans, chopped

Makes 24

Mix and refrigerate for 1 hour. Roll into small balls and press into miniature muffin tins.

Combine egg, brown sugar, vanilla & salt and beat well. Place ½ tsp. pecans into bottom of crust filled muffin tins, then 1 tsp. filling followed by ½ tsp. more pecans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Cool slightly (5 to 10 minutes) before removing from the pan