Pecan Tassies

from the Palette to Palate II cookbook available in the Museum Store of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 4:02 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Crust:

3 oz. cream cheese

½ cup butter

1 cup flour

Filling:

1 beaten egg

¾ cup brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Dash of salt

1 cup pecans, chopped

Makes 24

Mix and refrigerate for 1 hour. Roll into small balls and press into miniature muffin tins.

Combine egg, brown sugar, vanilla & salt and beat well. Place ½ tsp. pecans into bottom of crust filled muffin tins, then 1 tsp. filling followed by ½ tsp. more pecans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Cool slightly (5 to 10 minutes) before removing from the pan

