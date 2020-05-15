Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue Pet Adoption

Cara Campbell joins us to talk about adopting pets during the pandemic.

Posted: May 15, 2020 7:58 AM
Posted By: KQTV Operations

Cara Campbell joins us to talk about adopting pets during the pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until Midnight Friday. Thursday's warm front lead to the development of strong to severe storm possibilities around the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories