This is the 2nd annual fundraiser for the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease.

The poker ride will take place at St. Joe Harley Davidson on Saturday, September, 12.

All kinds of vehicles are welcome to join and the cost is only $15.

We will have food, music, amazing raffle items, and prizes for the best/worst poker hand.

Call 676-8050 for more details or CLICK HERE.