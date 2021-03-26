Popp'in Into Live At Five

MERIL's independent Living and Transition Specialist joins us to discuss a scholarship for disabled students wanting to attend college. Plus, Chris Fagen of People First St. Joseph tells us about a popcorn fundraiser to fund the scholarship.
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 5:53 PM