Maternity Closet Giveaway | Pregnancy Resource Center

Temperatures are on the cold side again this morning with lows in the single digits for many. Temperatures today will be slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side throughout the rest of the work week with highs in the 30s. Temperatures will start to warm up this weekend into the 40s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm into next week with increasing rain chances.

