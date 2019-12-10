Clear

Pregnancy Resource Center Looking for Holiday Donations

The St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center is asking for maternity related items to help moms and babies this holiday season.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 1:57 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Items can include new or gently used:

Maternity clothes

Baby Bottles

Bouncy Seats

Pacifiers & Spoons

Newborn Diapers

Donations may be taken to 1502 North 36th Street Suite B

