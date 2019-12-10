Pregnancy Resource Center Looking for Holiday Donations

Items can include new or gently used:
Maternity clothes
Baby Bottles
Bouncy Seats
Pacifiers & Spoons
Newborn Diapers
Donations may be taken to 1502 North 36th Street Suite B
