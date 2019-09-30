Clear

Pumpkin-Maple Dressing

Recipes by Hy-Vee

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 11:21 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary


Ingredients

Quantity

Ingredient

Add

1 c. Hy-Vee canned pumpkin

½ c. Hy-Vee Select white wine vinegar

2 tbsp. Hy-Vee Select 100% pure maple syrup

2 tsp. Hy-Vee Dijon mustard

½ tsp. Hy-Vee salt

Dress-up your salads for fall with this quick and easy Pumpkin-Maple Dressing recipe.

Servings and Ingredients

Ingredients

Quantity

Ingredient

Add

1 c. Hy-Vee canned pumpkin

½ c. Hy-Vee Select white wine vinegar

2 tbsp. Hy-Vee Select 100% pure maple syrup

2 tsp. Hy-Vee Dijon mustard

½ tsp. Hy-Vee salt

Directions

Step1

Whisk together pumpkin, white wine vinegar, mustard, and salt. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
After this weekend's heavy rainfall in parts of the area, the threat for more heavy rain exists this week which could lead to additional flood concerns region-wide.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events