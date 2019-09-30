

1 c. Hy-Vee canned pumpkin

½ c. Hy-Vee Select white wine vinegar

2 tbsp. Hy-Vee Select 100% pure maple syrup

2 tsp. Hy-Vee Dijon mustard

½ tsp. Hy-Vee salt

Dress-up your salads for fall with this quick and easy Pumpkin-Maple Dressing recipe.

Directions

Step1

Whisk together pumpkin, white wine vinegar, mustard, and salt. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week