1 c. Hy-Vee canned pumpkin
½ c. Hy-Vee Select white wine vinegar
2 tbsp. Hy-Vee Select 100% pure maple syrup
2 tsp. Hy-Vee Dijon mustard
½ tsp. Hy-Vee salt
Dress-up your salads for fall with this quick and easy Pumpkin-Maple Dressing recipe.
Directions
Whisk together pumpkin, white wine vinegar, mustard, and salt. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week
