Pumpkin Pie by Tracy

1 1/2 c white sugar

1 tsp salt

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground cloves

4 large eggs

1 (29oz) 100% pure pumpkin

2 (12 fl oz) evaporated milk

2 9 inch deep dish pie shells

Mix sugar, salt, cinnamon, ginger, cloves in small bowl.

In a large bowl, beat eggs and stir in pumpkin and sugar mixture, add evaporated milk gradually. Stir and mix well and until all combined.

Pour batter evenly into the two pie shells(NOT prebaked!)

Bake in 425 degree preheated oven for 15 minutes, reduce heat to 350 bake for 40-50 minutes in the center of oven and until when knife inserted it comes out clean.

Cool for 2 hours and serve.