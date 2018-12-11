Clear

Pumpkin Pie by Tracy

Recipes by Bracy's Cafe'

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 1:02 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

1 1/2 c white sugar
1 tsp salt
2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp ground ginger
1/2 tsp ground cloves
4 large eggs
1 (29oz) 100% pure pumpkin
2 (12 fl oz) evaporated milk
2 9 inch deep dish pie shells
Mix sugar, salt, cinnamon, ginger, cloves in small bowl. 
In a large bowl, beat eggs and stir in pumpkin and sugar mixture, add evaporated milk gradually. Stir and mix well and until all combined. 
Pour batter evenly into the two pie shells(NOT prebaked!)
Bake in 425 degree preheated oven for 15 minutes, reduce heat to 350 bake for 40-50 minutes in the center of oven and until when knife inserted it comes out clean.
Cool for 2 hours and serve.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 47°
Temperatures continue to be on the warm side as we head into Tuesday. Sunshine in the morning but a few clouds moved back in by the afternoon. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 40's and lower 50's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events