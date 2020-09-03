Clear
Raelynn Craig Birthday Walk

Teressa Park and Tammy Rucker join us to discuss a memorial walk for Raelynn Craig, the 2-year-old who was killed in a drive by shooting last month.

Posted: Sep 3, 2020 5:45 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

Teressa Park and Tammy Rucker join us to discuss a memorial walk for Raelynn Craig, the 2-year-old who was killed in a drive by shooting last month. The walk will be held on Friday, September 4th, which would have been Raelynn's 3rd birthday.

Warmer air will move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be normal for much of the rest of the week.
