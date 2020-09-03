Raelynn Craig Birthday Walk

Teressa Park and Tammy Rucker join us to discuss a memorial walk for Raelynn Craig, the 2-year-old who was killed in a drive by shooting last month. The walk will be held on Friday, September 4th, which would have been Raelynn's 3rd birthday.
Posted: Sep 3, 2020 5:45 PM
