Rattle Snake Bites

Recipes from Texas Roadhouse

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 2:31 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Rattlesnake Bites

FILLING

3 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup diced red peppers

½ cup diced jalapeños

-mix together until well blended

- refrigerate 4 hours or overnight

- After refrigerated, dish out and roll into bite size pieces

BATTER

1 qt buttermilk

1 egg

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Dip rolled Rattlesnake Bites into batter to coat evenly

Coat in bread crumbs

Fry in deep fryer at 350 degrees for 1 ½ minutes until golden brown

