Rattle Snake Bites

Rattlesnake Bites
FILLING
3 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 cup diced red peppers
½ cup diced jalapeños
-mix together until well blended
- refrigerate 4 hours or overnight
- After refrigerated, dish out and roll into bite size pieces
BATTER
1 qt buttermilk
1 egg
1 cup grated parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Dip rolled Rattlesnake Bites into batter to coat evenly
Coat in bread crumbs
Fry in deep fryer at 350 degrees for 1 ½ minutes until golden brown
