Clear

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Jeremie Ballinger from the Red Cross joins us to talk about the need locally and nationally for donations.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 8:15 AM
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 8:54 AM
Posted By: KQTV Operations

The American Red Cross will be hosting a Blood Drive Monday, January 20 from 12 PM - 5 PM at 401 North 12th Street.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 23°
On Wednesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A cold front will move into the area on Wednesday afternoon bring us some colder air with it.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories