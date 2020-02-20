Clear

St. Joseph Restaurant Week

Natalie Redmond from the Chamber of Commerce and Whitney Loehing from Adams Bar and Grill joins us to talk about the upcoming Restaurant Week.

Restaurant week will begin Friday, Feb. 21 through March 2 

Visit stjrestaurantweek.com for more information or call 816-364-4107

Thursday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will be with us as highs will be in the lower 30s on Thursday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
