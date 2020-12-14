Clear
BREAKING NEWS Buchanan County COVID deaths top 100 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Retiring Successfully After Covid-19

The global pandemic has offset the plans of some to retire early. Chris Jones from Edward Jones joins us to discuss points to consider if you still hope to retire early.

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 7:21 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

The global pandemic has offset the plans of some to retire early. Chris Jones from Edward Jones joins us to discuss points to consider if you still hope to retire early.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories