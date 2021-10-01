Brett Esely joins us to talk about the MWSU vs. NW football game.
Brett Esely joins us to talk about the MWSU vs. NW football game.
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 9:55 AM
Related Content
- MWSU and NWMSU Rivalry Week
- MWSU Immunologist
- MWSU plans to paint St. Joseph gold
- Special events planned for Wednesday's MWSU basketball games
- Mark your calendar for a night of poetry and dance at MWSU
- St. Joseph Restaurant Week
- Catholic School Week
- Restaurant Week 2021
- Patient Fire Safety Week
- Upcoming Parkinson's Awareness Week
Scroll for more content...