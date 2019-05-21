Clear

Rolling HIlls Library ready for kids to read this summer

Rolling Hills Library wants to motivate you and your kids to read with their Universe of Stories Summer Program

Posted: May. 21, 2019 4:18 PM

Rolling HIlls Library ready for kids to read this summer

- A Universe of Stories
- June 3 - July 27
- Sign up begins 5/13
- Open to all ages

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events