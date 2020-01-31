Clear

Listening Sessions | St. Joseph Public Library

Mary Beth Revels joins us to tell you how you can have a voice in upcoming meetings being held by the Saint Joseph Library.

The St. Joseph Public Library Listening Sessions are scheduled for:

Feb. 3 at 4PM - East Hills Library

Feb. 4 at 5:30PM - Carnegie Library

Feb. 6 at 4PM - Downtown Library

Feb. 8 at 2PM - East Hills Library

Feb. 10 at 9:30AM - Downton Library

Feb. 11 at 4PM - Washington Park

