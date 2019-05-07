Clear

Salmon and Asparagus with Garlic Roasted Tomatoes

Healthy Recipes by Fit Republic

Posted: May. 7, 2019
Posted By: Maria Cary

ingredients

2 salmon fillets

1 branch of asparagus

1 can of garlic roasted tomatoes

1 cup of brown rice

directions

season salmon with lemon pepper and black pepper. cook until internal temperature is 145

season asparagus with lemon pepper. for 3-5 minutes

cook 1 can of roasted tomatoes on stovetop for 10 minutes

Cook 1 cup of rice.

