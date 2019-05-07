salmon, asparagus with Garlic roasted tomatoes
ingredients
2 salmon fillets
1 branch of asparagus
1 can of garlic roasted tomatoes
1 cup of brown rice
directions
season salmon with lemon pepper and black pepper. cook until internal temperature is 145
season asparagus with lemon pepper. for 3-5 minutes
cook 1 can of roasted tomatoes on stovetop for 10 minutes
Cook 1 cup of rice.
Related Content
- Salmon and Asparagus with Garlic Roasted Tomatoes
- Cajon Salmon and Asparagus
- Salmon and Roasted Veggies
- Lean Kitchen Company's Honey Mustard Garlic Salmon with Mashed Broccoli
- Texas Roadhouse Roasted Chicken
- Spicy Ground Turkey with Red Peppers and Asparagus
- Jalapeno pepper jacked stuffed boneless pork chops and asparagus
- Texas Roadhouse Grilled Salmon
- Sauteed Shrimp with Garlic and Parmesan
- Salmon with Pico and Rice
Scroll for more content...