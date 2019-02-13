Salmon with pico and rice
Ingredients-
2 salmon patties
1/2 cup of pico
1 Cup Rice
Direction-
Season salmon with lemon pepper and cajon seasoning
Add fresh pico
cook 1 cup of brown rice
once all ingredients are done mix together in a bowl and enjoy- garnish with lemon
