Salmon with Pico and Rice

Healthy Recipes By Fit Republic

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 1:26 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary


Salmon with pico and rice

Ingredients-

2 salmon patties

1/2 cup of pico

1 Cup Rice

Direction-

Season salmon with lemon pepper and cajon seasoning

Add fresh pico

cook 1 cup of brown rice

once all ingredients are done mix together in a bowl and enjoy- garnish with lemon


