BREAKING NEWS City confirms two positive coronavirus cases in St. Joseph Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Coronavirus hits Northwest Health Services, positive test confirmed Full Story
Savannah R-3 School District working to continue school year amid coronavirus shutdown

Savannah R-3 Assistant Superintendent Brian Hansen joins us to talk about what the school district is doing to keep the school year going while students are home.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 5:34 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

Savannah R-3 Assistant Superintendent Brian Hansen gives 4 big tips in order to help you kids continue to learn while at home during the coronavirus shutdown.

1.) Have a daily routine

2.) Get up and move around

3.) Read and write together

4.) Stick to teacher's lesson plan

