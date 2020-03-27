Savannah R-3 School District working to continue school year amid coronavirus shutdown

Savannah R-3 Assistant Superintendent Brian Hansen gives 4 big tips in order to help you kids continue to learn while at home during the coronavirus shutdown.
1.) Have a daily routine
2.) Get up and move around
3.) Read and write together
4.) Stick to teacher's lesson plan
