Blake Haynes from Second Harvest joins us to give details on why their 2nd Annual Christmas Wing-Ding event is more important than ever during the pandemic
Blake Haynes from Second Harvest joins us to give details on why their 2nd Annual Christmas Wing-Ding event is more important than ever during the pandemic
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 11:32 PM
Related Content
- Second Harvest 2nd Annual Christmas Wing-Ding
- Annual Fund Drive | Second Harvest
- Harvest Home Celebration
- Christmas Light Controversy
- Christmas in October
- Cranberry Christmas Salad
- Blueberry Christmas Salad
- 5th annual Leprechaun Hunt
- Annual Cleanup | Meierhoffer
- Second Harvest to hold Mega Mobile food drive
Scroll for more content...