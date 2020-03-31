If you would like to send a letter to a veteran, they can be addressed to:
Missouri Veterans Home
Attn: David Hibler
1111 Euclid Ave.
Cameron, MO 64429
Letters are held for 24 hours before residents receive them to ensure they are safe.
Related Content
- Sending messages of support to veterans
- Fundraiser sends thrill seekers Over the Edge
- Giving Back to Our Veterans
- Continuing the Message of Martin Luther King Jr.
- Meierhoffer Hosting "Drop In" Support Group
- Freudenthal Health: Parkinson's Disease Support Group
- Freudenthal Health: Parkinson's Health Support Group
- Freudenthal Home Health: Parkinson's disease support group
- Support the United Way by cheering on the Griffs!
Scroll for more content...