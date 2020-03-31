Clear
Sending messages of support to veterans

Veterans at the Missouri Veterans Home have been receiving letters of support from the community during the coronavirus lock down.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 4:35 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

If you would like to send a letter to a veteran, they can be addressed to:

Missouri Veterans Home

Attn: David Hibler

1111 Euclid Ave.

Cameron, MO 64429

Letters are held for 24 hours before residents receive them to ensure they are safe. 

