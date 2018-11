Shrimp nachos

5-6 oz of of shrimp

1/4 cup Pico

1 zucchini

tbsp cheese

baja chipote sauce, cumin, paprika, salt, pepper

directions

cut zucchini in 1/4 and season with cumin and paprika

season shrimp with lemon pepper and garlic salt

cook shrimp on stove top. cook zucchini on stop top for 5-10 minutes

once both are done place on a plate and layer, zucchini, chicken, pico, cheese and baja sauce