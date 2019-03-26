Shrimp Salad

1 lb frozen, peeled and deveined shrimp

Prepare- boil frozen shrimp in boiling water that has been seasoned with your favorite shrimp and crab boil seasonings. Cut a lemon and place into boiling water as well. Boil and cool quickly, by placing in an ice bath. Drain water as soon as cooled down. Don't want the shrimp to absorb the water.

Then dice shrimp into bite size pieces and mix with

1/4 c mayo

1/4 c diced red onion

1/4 c diced celery

1/4 c diced green onion

1 tsp fresh chopped parsley and a pinch of tarragon

Salt and pepper to taste and mix well and until all combined.