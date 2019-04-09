Shrimp Salad



1 pound jumbo shrimp

3 limes

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 head of romaine lettuce, chopped

1/2 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

2 avocados, chopped

4 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. honey

1/2 tsp chili powder

Blue corn tortilla chips

PREPARATION

1. In a medium bowl, toss shrimp with salt, pepper, and juice from one lime.

2. Sauté shrimp around 1-2 minutes each side, until the shrimp is pink and cooked through. Avoid overcrowding the pan, so you may need to sauté the shrimp in batches. Set aside.

3. Place chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, avocados, and shrimp in a large salad bowl.

4. In a small bowl, mix olive oil, juice from 2 limes, honey, chili powder, salt and pepper to form the dressing.

5. Toss salad with dressing. Add tortilla chips to the sides of the bowls and enjoy!