Shrimp Salad

Healthy Recipes by Fit Republic

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 12:49 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary


1 pound jumbo shrimp

3 limes

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 head of romaine lettuce, chopped

1/2 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

2 avocados, chopped

4 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. honey

1/2 tsp chili powder

Blue corn tortilla chips

PREPARATION

1. In a medium bowl, toss shrimp with salt, pepper, and juice from one lime.

2. Sauté shrimp around 1-2 minutes each side, until the shrimp is pink and cooked through. Avoid overcrowding the pan, so you may need to sauté the shrimp in batches. Set aside.

3. Place chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, avocados, and shrimp in a large salad bowl.

4. In a small bowl, mix olive oil, juice from 2 limes, honey, chili powder, salt and pepper to form the dressing.

5. Toss salad with dressing. Add tortilla chips to the sides of the bowls and enjoy!

After a beautiful spring day on Monday, expect more of the same for our Tuesday. Highs will still be mild and above average in the lower to middle 70s with mostly sunny skies.
