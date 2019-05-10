Clear

Silver & Gold Club May luncheon

Silver & Gold Club is celebrating events at its May luncheon

May. 10, 2019

- Wednesday, May 15
- 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Word of Life Church
- RSVP by Monday, May 13
- (816) 271-0338

We will be mostly sunny and dry on Friday with a slight chance for rain on Saturday. Mother's Day on Sunday is looking great for any plans you have for mom.
