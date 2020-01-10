Silver & Gold Club January Luncheon

Silver & Gold Club's January Luncheon will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Word of Life Church.
To RSVP, please call 816-271-0338
