Smoked Ham Cobb Salad
4
Servings:
15min
Prep:
15min
Total:
From Hy-Vee Seasons Magazine
Description
You can't go wrong with a classic Cobb Salad packed with hard boiled eggs and Hy-Vee Black Forest smoked ham.
1 (10-oz.) pkg. Hy-Vee chopped hearts of romaine lettuce
4 Hy-Vee Short Cuts hard-boiled eggs, sliced
1 ½ c. cherry tomatoes, halved
1 c. crumbled blue cheese
12 oz. Hy-Vee Deli Black Forest smoked ham, cubed
1 avocado, seeded, peeled, and sliced
Hy-Vee coarse-ground black pepper, to taste
½ c. bottled champagne salad dressing, or red wine vinaigrette
Directions
Step1
Place lettuce on a large platter. Arrange eggs, cherry tomatoes, ham, blue cheese, and avocado in rows on top of lettuce.
Step2
Season with black pepper. Drizzle with vinaigrette and serve.
520 Calories per serving
Amounts Per Serving
Total Fat: 41gSaturated Fat: 12g
Trans Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 240mg
Sodium: 1670mg
Total Carbohydrates: 14gDietary Fiber: 5g
Total Sugars: 7gAdded Sugars: 0g
Protein: 29g
Iron: 15%
Calcium: 20%
Vitamin D: 6%
Potassium: 10%
Recipe Source:
Hy-Vee Seasons August 2019