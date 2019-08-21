Clear

Smoked Ham Cobb Salad

Recipes by Hy-Vee

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 2:57 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Smoked Ham Cobb Salad

4

15min

15min

From Hy-Vee Seasons Magazine

You can't go wrong with a classic Cobb Salad packed with hard boiled eggs and Hy-Vee Black Forest smoked ham.

1 (10-oz.) pkg. Hy-Vee chopped hearts of romaine lettuce

4 Hy-Vee Short Cuts hard-boiled eggs, sliced

1 ½ c. cherry tomatoes, halved

1 c. crumbled blue cheese

12 oz. Hy-Vee Deli Black Forest smoked ham, cubed

1 avocado, seeded, peeled, and sliced

Hy-Vee coarse-ground black pepper, to taste

½ c. bottled champagne salad dressing, or red wine vinaigrette

Place lettuce on a large platter. Arrange eggs, cherry tomatoes, ham, blue cheese, and avocado in rows on top of lettuce.

Season with black pepper. Drizzle with vinaigrette and serve.

520 Calories per serving

Amounts Per Serving
Total Fat: 41gSaturated Fat: 12g
Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 240mg
Sodium: 1670mg
Total Carbohydrates: 14gDietary Fiber: 5g
Total Sugars: 7gAdded Sugars: 0g

Protein: 29g

Iron: 15%

Calcium: 20%

Vitamin D: 6%

Potassium: 10%

Hy-Vee Seasons August 2019

