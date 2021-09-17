Gary Pettis joins us to talk about the South Side Festival taking place this weekend.
Gary Pettis joins us to talk about the South Side Festival taking place this weekend.
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 9:40 AM
Related Content
- South Side Festival
- Moila Festival of Trees
- The Enchilada Lady's Easy Side Rice
- Coleman Hawkins Jazz Festival fundraiser
- Wathena Fall Festival set for this weekend
- East Side Rotary Sauce is the Boss Lunch/Spaghetti Dinner
- "Viva St. Joseph" Theme Announced for 2018 Apple Blossom Festival
- YWCA Gardeners' Festival Luncheon set for April 3
- Canned Film Festival: Watch a movie and help someone in need
Scroll for more content...