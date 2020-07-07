Clear
St. Joseph Health Department Resumes Immunizations

Connie Werner, Clinics Administrator of the St. Joseph Health Department talks to us about how they are beginning to administer vaccines to children in prep for back to school.

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 9:55 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

