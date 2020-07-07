Connie Werner, Clinics Administrator of the St. Joseph Health Department talks to us about how they are beginning to administer vaccines to children in prep for back to school.
Connie Werner, Clinics Administrator of the St. Joseph Health Department talks to us about how they are beginning to administer vaccines to children in prep for back to school.
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 9:55 PM
Related Content
- St. Joseph Health Department Resumes Immunizations
- "Do your part," says St. Joseph Health Department
- St. Joseph Restaurant Week
- St. Joseph Parks and Rec Department Hosting 5K Run/Walk
- St. Joseph Youth Football Fundraiser
- St. Joseph's First Restaurant Week
- Dog Show Returns to St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Church Celebrates 160 Years
- Driver's Ed Returning to St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Youth Alliance hosting L.I.F.E. Summit
Scroll for more content...