Clear

St Joseph Kennel Club Dog Show

Jennifer Blythe of the St Joseph Kennel Club is in the KQ2 studio to discuss the upcoming Dog Show.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 10:11 AM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 10:15 AM
Posted By: KQTV Operations

Jennifer Blythe of the St Joseph Kennel Club is in the KQ2 studio to discuss the upcoming Dog Show this weekend at the Civic Arena. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
There is a disturbance that will move by the area on Tuesday night and Wednesday but right now the majority of the moisture should stay to the south and west of us. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories