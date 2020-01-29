Jennifer Blythe of the St Joseph Kennel Club is in the KQ2 studio to discuss the upcoming Dog Show this weekend at the Civic Arena.
Related Content
- St Joseph Kennel Club Dog Show
- Dog Show Returns to St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Youth Football Fundraiser
- St. Joseph's First Restaurant Week
- St. Joseph Figure Skating Club presents Alice through the Frosty Looking Glass
- St. Joseph Church Celebrates 160 Years
- Driver's Ed Returning to St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Youth Alliance hosting L.I.F.E. Summit
- MWSU plans to paint St. Joseph gold
- St. Joseph Historical Society Creates Unique Way to View History
Scroll for more content...