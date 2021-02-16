St Joseph Transit still operating despite freezing temperatures

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Freezing temperatures aren't stopping St. Joseph Transit.

“The bus system is a part of the life blood of St. Joseph," said St Joseph Transit Bus Driver, Gary.

Unlike other buses that are used for transportation, St. Joseph Transit stores their buses inside.

Allowing for drivers to warm up their bus quicker. Not even the cold can stop them from operating.

“There inside out of the weather and kept warm, so when they go out they are warm immediately. Pick up passengers they can get in a warm bus,as opposed, you go school bus and a lot of the other places they are stored outside and it takes quite a while to get a bus warmed up,” said St. Joseph Transit General Manager, Michelle Schultz.

St Joseph Transit received new buses a few years ago which have new heaters. Allowing them to keep the bus heated despite constantly opening the doors.

“Its remarkable, the bus does stay warm, it's got a good heating system, we open the doors a lot, but there's extra heat in the front, defrosters in for the threshold so it it works," said Gary.

A main focus for the transit is to be right on schedule, keeping the passengers wait shorter.

But if the snow gets bad, it may not be easy to keep these schedules tight.

“Trying to maintain our normal schedules, minimize the time they spend outside, which is important to stay on schedule to do that. Unfortunately when we do have to go to snow routes and under snow conditions, people do have to spend a little bit more outside,” said Schultz.

Drivers recommend that instead of passenger waiting when they normally would, they should arrive right before the bus does.

“Well if you're going to ride the bus, understand the bus schedule. Don't wait too long out in the cold, it's dangerous, this is dangerous cold, so get there about when the bus will get there,” said Gary.