Clear

St. Joseph Youth Alliance hosting L.I.F.E. Summit

The summit will provide life skills and learning opportunities for young adults age 16-24.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 11:19 AM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 11:20 AM

St. Joseph Youth Alliance hosting L.I.F.E. Summit

- Saturday, March 30
- 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- emPowerU
  518 S. 6th. Street
- Free
- Register before March 15 at www.life.nwwdb.org

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Weather will be cloudy, but quiet and dry throughout the day on Friday. A strong storm system will move through the area beginning late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday morning through the early afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events