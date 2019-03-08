St. Joseph Youth Alliance hosting L.I.F.E. Summit
- Saturday, March 30
- 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- emPowerU
518 S. 6th. Street
- Free
- Register before March 15 at www.life.nwwdb.org
