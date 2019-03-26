Clear

St. Joseph Youth Alliance to hold Bunk Bed Big Build

Building bunk beds for children in need.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 11:11 AM

- Saturday, March 30
- Meet at 8:00 a.m. to travel to Atchison, Kan.
- St. Joseph Youth Alliance
- 5223 Mitchell

Another quiet day is on tap for Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the upper 50s. We'll see more sunshine into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up to near 70 degrees.
