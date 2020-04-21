Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Staying healthy on lock down

We talk with Amanda Moder from Hyvee about good ways to stay healthy and active while on lockdown.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 7:37 PM
Posted By: KQTV Operations

We talk with Hy-Vee Nutritionist Amanda Moder about making healthy choices while on lockdown.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
The best chance for precipitation comes Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. This system could bring widespread rain and an embedded thunderstorm. Temperatures for the week ahead will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories