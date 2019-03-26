Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

Ingredients: Dressing:
1/4 cup sugar 1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup slivered almonds 2 tablespoons sugar
1 bunch romaine, torn (about 8 cups) 1 tablespoon sour cream
1 small onion, halved and thinly sliced 1 tablespoon 2% milk
2 cups halved fresh strawberries 2-1/4 teaspoons cider vinegar
1-1/2 teaspoons poppy seeds
Directions: Place sugar in a small heavy skillet; cook and stir over medium-low heat until melted and caramel colored, about 10 minutes. Stir in almonds until coated. Spread on foil to cool. Place romaine, onion and strawberries in a large bowl. Whisk together dressing ingredients; toss with salad. Break candied almonds into pieces; sprinkle over salad. Serve immediately. Yield: 10 servings.
