Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

Diane Francis with Lettuce Dream

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 1:10 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Ingredients: Dressing:

1/4 cup sugar 1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup slivered almonds 2 tablespoons sugar

1 bunch romaine, torn (about 8 cups) 1 tablespoon sour cream

1 small onion, halved and thinly sliced 1 tablespoon 2% milk

2 cups halved fresh strawberries 2-1/4 teaspoons cider vinegar

1-1/2 teaspoons poppy seeds

Directions: Place sugar in a small heavy skillet; cook and stir over medium-low heat until melted and caramel colored, about 10 minutes. Stir in almonds until coated. Spread on foil to cool. Place romaine, onion and strawberries in a large bowl. Whisk together dressing ingredients; toss with salad. Break candied almonds into pieces; sprinkle over salad. Serve immediately. Yield: 10 servings.

