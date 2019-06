2 pints strawberries

1/2 c 1/2 & 1/2

1 c sour cream

2 tbsp lemon juice

Cut and clean strawberries. Put into blender or food processor and puree. Then in a large bowl mix puree with the 1/2 & 1/2, sour cream and lemon juice and blend till all well combined and then chill till ready to serve.