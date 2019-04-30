Summer Cherry Salad

In a large mixing bowl, add 1 9 oz pkg softened cream cheese and 1/2 c powdered sugar.
Cream the powdered sugar and cream cheese together till smooth, add 1 tsp vanilla and mix well. Then, drain 1 8oz can crushed pineapple and add it, then add 2/3 cup sweetened condensed milk, mix well. Then add 1 21oz can cherry pie filling, 2 cups mini marhshmellows and mix all together till completely combined. Then chill in refridgerator over night and serve.
Recipes by Bracy's Cafe'
Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 1:21 PM
