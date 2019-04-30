Clear

Summer Cherry Salad

Recipes by Bracy's Cafe'

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 1:21 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

   In a large mixing bowl, add 1 9 oz pkg softened cream cheese and 1/2 c powdered sugar. 
Cream the powdered sugar and cream cheese together till smooth, add 1 tsp vanilla and mix well. Then, drain 1 8oz can crushed pineapple and add it, then add 2/3 cup sweetened condensed milk, mix well. Then add 1 21oz can cherry pie filling, 2 cups mini marhshmellows and mix all together till completely combined. Then chill in refridgerator over night and serve. 

More widespread rain is moving in this morning and will continue throughout the day on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Rain could be heavy at times as we can expect an additional 1-2" so there is the concern of flooding over the next 48 hours, especially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers.
