Sweet Potato Fry Nachos

Ingredients

2 large sweet potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon each chili powder and cumin

1 14-ounce can refried black beans (I like Amy’s Organic brand)

1 cup frozen sweet corn

3 oz. multigrain tortilla chips (enough for a single layer)

chopped cilantro for topping

crumbled Cotija cheese for topping

Directions

Cut sweet potatoes into fry form.

season with olive oil, salt, pepper, cumin and paprika and bake for 25-30 min.

cook beans and corn on stovetop.

once items are all cooked combine together. garnish with cheese and cilantro