Tai Peanut Sauce and Spring Rolls

Recipes by Lettuce Dream Co in Maryville, MO

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 3:13 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Tai peanut sauce

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter 1/4 tsp crushed red chili flakes

3 tbsp rice vinegar Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp coconut amino or soy sauce

2 tbsp honey or agave nectar

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp fresh ginger - minced

1 tsp sesame oil

2 cloves garlic - minced

Directions: In a small bowl, whisk together peanut butter, rice vinegar, coconut amino, honey, lime juice, ginger, sesame oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes. If the dressing is thick, thin with water. Season to taste with salt and pepper and more red chili flakes if desired. Yield: 8 servings.

Ingredients:

1 package spring roll rice wrappers

1 package vermicelli rice noodles

2 mangos – peeled and sliced into thin strips

1 large carrot – shredded into thin strip

1 large cucumber – peeled and sliced (thinly)

1-pound small, cooked shrimp – deveined

1 bunch fresh basil leaves

1 bunch fresh cilantro (and/or mint, basil)

Directions: Cook vermicelli noodles in boiling water, according to package instructions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Add about 1 inch of water to a large, deep dish. Place one rice wrapper into the water and let soak for 10-15 seconds. It should still feel pretty firm as you remove it (it will soften as you add the filling ingredients). Layer 1-2 slices of each veggie, a few shrimp, a few leaves of each herb and a pinch of noodles on 1/3 of the spring roll closest to you. Fold the sides of the spring roll in over the ingredients. Pull the side closest to you up and over the ingredients, sealing everything together tightly, and rolling it up like a burrito. Yield: 15 servings

